Metro-East News
Census estimates show O’Fallon only major metro-east city not losing population
In Southern Illinois only a handful of cities have a growing population.
According to new population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, all of Southern Illinois’ biggest cities dropped in population from 2017 to 2018 except one — O’Fallon.
O’Fallon saw a slight increase from 2017 to 2018 by roughly 100. Some other smaller cities saw similar increases: Highland, Troy, Maryville, Mascoutah, Caseyville and Smithton had slight increases of fewer than 100 people.
In Monroe County, the only growing county in the state, Waterloo’s population grew by roughly 87.
However, the more than 40 other cities and towns in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe County saw population stagnation or declines, according to Census Bureau estimates. Population decline was most heavy in Belleville, which lost 361 residents, followed by East. St. Louis with 284.
In Madison County, Granite City’s population declined the most by 223 and Alton lost 219.
A past census report showed that Madison County’s population dropped by 0.4 percent, from 265,471 in 2017 to 264,461 in 2018, or by roughly 1,000 people. In St. Clair County the population drop was higher, losing more than 1,300 people between 2017 and 2018, or by 0.5 percent.
Monroe County’s population, on the other hand, grew from 34,159 in 2017 to 34,335 in 2018, or by roughly 0.5 percent.
Many of the metro-east’s largest communities had population drops in 2017 as well, following a trend over the past eight years since the last major census in 2010.
