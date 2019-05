A helicopter crashed at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Thursday afternoon but the two occupants were not injured, according to television reports.

The crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. and a flight instructor and student escaped safely, KTVI-Channel 2 reported.

KMOV-Channel 4 said the airport’s main runway remains opens for planes.

A cause of the crash has not been released.

