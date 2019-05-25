Some roads close as major flooding continues; Mississippi could reach 3rd-highest crest

Mississippi River rising in Grafton and Alton Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood.

The Mississippi River’s water level could exceed 42 feet before cresting Friday, according to the National Weather Service, reaching near historical levels.

The Mississippi and Illinois rivers are expected to continue rising to near 42.8 feet, roughly six feet from the 1993 record, by Friday morning. However, the river could continue to rise depending on the weather.

Earlier this month, the river crested at its seventh all time highest, at 41.3 feet.

In Alton, the Mississippi will crest 36 feet, while in Grafton, the river is expected to crest at 31.9 feet.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said earlier this week the flooding was “teasing” his city.

“Just when things are looking up, it comes back again,” he said.

As major flooding continues along the two rivers, at-risk cities such as Grafton are preparing for near-record breaking flooding.

The Great River Road, part of Illinois 100, flooded on Monday near Elsah. Hana Muslic

Flood gates were installed Saturday at the levee on Stolle and Triples Lakes roads due to a predicted flood level. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also closed part of Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Illinois 16 due to flooding.

The agency also predicted with the rainfall later in the week that has not been factored into the current river crest, the river could rise even higher.