72 alleged underage drinkers arrested and bused to county jail, Illinois sheriff says
Dozens of people were arrested Friday and bussed to Edgar County Jail in eastern Illinois after police broke up a large gathering.
Edgar County’s Sheriff’s Office received reports of cars blocking the roadway south of Vermillion around 11:45 p.m.
As deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the large party and began arresting people by the dozens. The partygoers were drinking underage, the sheriff’s office said.
In total, 72 people were arrested and taken to the county jail by bus, and three people were treated for alcohol related emergencies.
The Sheriff’s Office was expected to provide more details Monday.
