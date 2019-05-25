72 alleged underage drinkers arrested and bused to county jail, Illinois sheriff says

Mock crash shows sobering consequences of drunk driving Local first responders put on a mock crash on April 27 at Highland High School in hopes the message would prompt students to make good choices this prom season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local first responders put on a mock crash on April 27 at Highland High School in hopes the message would prompt students to make good choices this prom season.

Dozens of people were arrested Friday and bussed to Edgar County Jail in eastern Illinois after police broke up a large gathering.





Edgar County’s Sheriff’s Office received reports of cars blocking the roadway south of Vermillion around 11:45 p.m.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the large party and began arresting people by the dozens. The partygoers were drinking underage, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, 72 people were arrested and taken to the county jail by bus, and three people were treated for alcohol related emergencies.

The Sheriff’s Office was expected to provide more details Monday.