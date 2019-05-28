Motocyclist killed on I-70 after Memorial Day collision with semi

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A motorcyclist was killed on Illinois 127 at the Interstate-70 interchange in a collision with a semi truck Monday afternoon.

Jimmie White, 72, of Taylor Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Bond County coroner, according to Illinois State Police.

A tractor-trailer driven by Keith Thompkins, 49, or Inkster, Michigan, was making a left-hand turn from northbound 127 onto the I-70 eastbound ramp, but did not yield to oncoming traffic, an ISP release stated. White, who was headed south on Illinois 127 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the rear of the trailer.

Thompkins was cited for failure to yield and a state police crash reconstruction unit continues to investigate, said ISP trooper Josh Korando.