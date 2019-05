Metro-East News Mississippi River flooding in Alton, Illinois May 28, 2019 05:23 PM

The Mississippi river reached 35.33 feet in Alton. June 4, the crest is estimated at 38.5 feet, 4 feet less than record height of 42.7 feet, Aug. 1, 1993. Illinois Department of Transportation has closed Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Illinois 16.