Police remove bear from inside church in Eureka

A bear that was stuck inside a church in Eureka, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon has safely been removed from the building.

The bear entered the Most Sacred Heart Parish building, which contains a church and a school, through a door that was propped open, Business Manger Wayne Kissel told KSDK 5. While the animal was inside, everyone was “locked down or on restricted movement.” School was not in session.

According to FOX 2, Missouri 109 was blocked off while police worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation to get the bear out of the building safely.

The bear made its way into a bathroom after running side to side trying to get out of a floor-to-ceiling-window, the KSDK report stated.

It is unknown how the bear was removed from the building or what kind of bear it is.