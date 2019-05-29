Metro-East News

Look for lane closures on I-255

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones

The southbound left lane of Interstate 255 over the Harding Ditch at milepost 22 in St. Clair County was closed Wednesday morning for bridge deck repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

This lane is scheduled to be reopened at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the southbound center lane will be closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The I-255 roadwork is about two miles north of Interstate 64. The Harding Ditch also is known as Little Canteen Creek.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said in a news release.

Mike Koziatek

Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.

