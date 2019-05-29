Metro-East News
Volunteers needed to fill sand bags in river towns
Mississippi River flooding in Alton, Illinois
Volunteers are needed in Hardin, Valmeyer and Prairie du Rocher to fill sandbags on Wednesday as residents in river towns prepare for the latest onslaught of flood waters.
The village of Hardin asked volunteers to report to the Hardin Fire Department Wednesday to fill sandbags as the Illinois River is predicted to crest in Hardin near the Flood of 1993 level on Tuesday.
Hardin is in a “flood crisis” with this predicted crest, said Hardin Village Clerk Danielle Hurley.
The river was at 37.46 feet on Wednesday morning and it is expected to reach 40 feet on Tuesday in the Calhoun County town of about 500 people, Hurley said.
The record flood level in Hardin is 42.4 feet, Hurley said.
Valmeyer
Volunteer sandbaggers have been asked to go Rock City off the Bluff Road in Valmeyer.
Volunteers are needed until 1 p.m. Wednesday; from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, according to radio station KMOX.
Rock City’s address is 1429 Boulder Blvd.
Prairie du Rocher
Volunteers will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday behind the Prairie du Rocher American Legion Hall, according to KMOX
The Mississippi River at St. Louis is expected to crest at 45.2 feet at early Tuesday. The record level is 49.6 during the Flood of 1993, according to the National Weather Service.
