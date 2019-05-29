Madison County public defender fires assistant

Public defender’s comments after Edwardsville murder suspect pleads not guilty John Rekowski, the attorney for Zachary Capers, spoke after his client pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK John Rekowski, the attorney for Zachary Capers, spoke after his client pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Madison County Public Defender John Rekowski said Wednesday he fired an assistant public defender because she is not an attorney.

Kelcie Miller of Edwardsville was hired in October and had worked for the public defender’s office until last week, Rekowski said.

Miller could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

“We messed up,” Rekowski said before an afternoon news conference.

Rekowski said during a news conference he found out that Miller was not an attorney after a judge had checked state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission database of registered lawyers after a court reporter had asked the judge how to spell Miller’s first name.

The state’s attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office are investigating what happened Rekowski said.

Miller took the bar exam twice failed both times, Rekowski said.

Miller worked on about 80 cases all of these will be re-evaluated by the public defender’s office. None of these cases went to trial but they did involve plea bargains.

Rekowski said Miller, who earned about $57,000 annually, did not work on any violent felony cases.

Rekowski said in 35 years he had never asked to see proof from lawyer to show that he or she had passed the bar exam. Also, he said that he has now verified that his other assistants have passed the bar exam and he will require proof from future candidates.