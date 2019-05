Metro-East News Flood gates installed in Cahokia in preparation for June 4 crest May 30, 2019 05:35 PM

Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area.