Collinsville 20-year-old killed in crash Thursday night

A Collinsville man died in a crash Thursday night in Jefferson County.

Sean Bonham, 20, died after he lost control of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on westbound Interstate 64 near milepost 83 and hit a tree at around 10:40 p.m., Illinois State Police said Friday.

Bonham was a 2017 graduate of Collinsville High School. His 417 rushing yards and nine touchdowns led the Kahoks football team his senior season.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

