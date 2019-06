Lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press.

Severe thunderstorms that could bring gusting winds a golf ball-sized hail are expected to move through the area this afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk will be between 5 to 10 p.m. The storm could produce 60 mph winds. The services radar shows storms entering the Metro East around 6 p.m.

