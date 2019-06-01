Metro-East News

Nighttime work on I-55 begins this week. Here’s what IDOT says drivers should expect

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones

IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. By
Up Next
IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. By

Nighttime lane closures on I-55 between I-270 and Illinois 143 will begin Monday, June 3, and should last a few weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. northbound and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. southbound to prepare the Maple Grove Road bridge over I-55 for deck repairs. The work is expected to be finished by mid-June. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times, according to IDOT.

Officials said delays are possible and recommended drivers allow extra time for trips through the work zone. IDOT also asked drivers traveling through the area reduce speed, refrain from using mobile devices, pay attention to all construction signage and be alert for changing conditions.

Kavahn Mansouri

Kavahn Mansouri covers government accountability for the Belleville News-Democrat, holding officials and institutions accountable and tracking how taxpayer money is spent.

  Comments  