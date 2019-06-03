Early morning fire that destroyed Washington Park business being investigated

How a sprinkler system could save your home during a fire Belleville Assistant Fire Chief J.P. Penet explains how a sprinkler system can save a home in a fire. Firefighters showed a demonstration during a training exercise the fire department held Wednesday in a vacant home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville Assistant Fire Chief J.P. Penet explains how a sprinkler system can save a home in a fire. Firefighters showed a demonstration during a training exercise the fire department held Wednesday in a vacant home.

An early morning fire has destroyed a Washington Park business.

Crews were called to battle the blaze around 5 a.m., the French Village Fire Department posted on Facebook. The fire consumed Salina’s Market grocery store in the 4700 block of Caseyville Avenue, FOX 2 reported.

Police told media that no one was in the store at the time of the fire. French Village Fire Department wrote that no one was injured and that it took at least two hours to fight the fire.

The extent of the damage is not known and the cause of the fire are still under investigation, according to FOX 2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW