Early morning fire that destroyed Washington Park business being investigated
An early morning fire has destroyed a Washington Park business.
Crews were called to battle the blaze around 5 a.m., the French Village Fire Department posted on Facebook. The fire consumed Salina’s Market grocery store in the 4700 block of Caseyville Avenue, FOX 2 reported.
Police told media that no one was in the store at the time of the fire. French Village Fire Department wrote that no one was injured and that it took at least two hours to fight the fire.
The extent of the damage is not known and the cause of the fire are still under investigation, according to FOX 2.
