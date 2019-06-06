Starting Monday, two lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for almost a month

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge could face delays starting Monday when two lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will close for nearly a month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the two right lanes taking I-55/64 drivers from Missouri into Illinois will close the morning of Monday, June 10, and remain closed until July 3 to allow crews to make critical repairs to the bridge.

More work also is anticipated after that date on the southbound Illinois 3 ramp. IDOT said more details will be released on that project in the near future.

IDOT is encouraging drivers to use the MetroLink, carpool or use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge as an alternative.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last month, the Jefferson Barracks Bridge heading into Missouri was closed because of large cracks found in the structure. The bridge has been reopened while repairs take place.