Belleville firefighters rescue dog and cat from afternoon house fire

Crews put out fire at Belleville house Belleville fire crews were called to a home where the fought a fire the afternoon of June 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville fire crews were called to a home where the fought a fire the afternoon of June 6, 2019.

Belleville first responders and Ameren Illinois officials are on the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of West Lincoln in Belleville.

The fire is under control, according to the Belleville Fire Department. Crews appeared to be cleaning up the home at of 2:50 p.m.

Krissy Gibson, who lives a few houses down from the fire says firefighters were able to rescue a cat and small dog from the house. The animals were taken to a neighboring house.