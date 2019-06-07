Railroad crossing work will shut down part of Illinois 157 on June 13

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

Drivers who use Illinois 157 will need to find an alternate route on June 13, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT will close the portion of the state highway between Illinois 13 and Illinois 15 in Centreville at 8 a.m. June 13 for work on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing. Illinois 157 is expected to reopen after 4 p.m. the same day.

A marked detour will be in place, though IDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays during the day.