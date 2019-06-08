Pedestrian dies after reportedly being hit by car on Illinois 143 in Alton

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person died early Saturday morning after reportedly being hit by a car on Illinois 143.

The Alton Telegraph reported that the car fled the scene. Alton Police Department spokeswoman Emily Hejna told the newspaper that a passerby found a body in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

KMOV reported that the person had been walking on the highway.

Illinois 143 was closed east of the Cpl. Belchick Memorial Expressway for hours during the Alton Police Department’s investigation. It reopened before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police had not released the pedestrian’s identity as of Saturday afternoon.