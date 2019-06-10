Metro-East News

Grafton man dies in car crash on U.S. 67 in Jersey County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
Jersey County

A Grafton man has died following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 Saturday night in Jersey County.

Daniel Gardner, 30, was driving northbound on the highway near Burch Lane around 9 p.m. when his car left the roadway to the right.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, Gardner overcorrected and his Jeep Wrangler overturned and landed in the left ditch.

He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene by the Jersey County Coroner, the release stated.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been working the public safety beat for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  