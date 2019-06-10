Metro-East News
Grafton man dies in car crash on U.S. 67 in Jersey County
A Grafton man has died following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 Saturday night in Jersey County.
Daniel Gardner, 30, was driving northbound on the highway near Burch Lane around 9 p.m. when his car left the roadway to the right.
According to an Illinois State Police news release, Gardner overcorrected and his Jeep Wrangler overturned and landed in the left ditch.
He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene by the Jersey County Coroner, the release stated.
