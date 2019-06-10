Grafton man dies in car crash on U.S. 67 in Jersey County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Grafton man has died following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 Saturday night in Jersey County.

Daniel Gardner, 30, was driving northbound on the highway near Burch Lane around 9 p.m. when his car left the roadway to the right.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, Gardner overcorrected and his Jeep Wrangler overturned and landed in the left ditch.

He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene by the Jersey County Coroner, the release stated.

