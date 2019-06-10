Mississippi River to fluctuate as flooding recedes in the coming weeks

FEMA wants you turn around, don’t drown During a flood, Henry of the FEMA Urban Search & Rescue team wants you to turn around and not drown if you get caught in rising flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a flood, Henry of the FEMA Urban Search & Rescue team wants you to turn around and not drown if you get caught in rising flood waters.

The Mississippi River’s height is expected to fluctuate over the coming weeks as the flooded river slowly recedes.

The river reached its second-highest crest ever Saturday night at 46.02 feet at St. Louis. It fell roughly 3½ feet short of the Great Flood of 1993’s historic crest and is the second crest above a major flood stage this year.

There are still many fluctuations to come, according to the National Weather Service’s advanced hydrologic predictor. The river is expected to rise slightly again over the course of the next several days until it begins its slow decline around Wednesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in St. Louis predicts the river will stay around 45.7 feet and then to drop to 45 feet.

From there, the river is forecast to continue to decline. However, the National Weather Serviice’s forecast does not include future precipitation in their forecast, but an official with the service said the next few weeks “look good” for the area.

That means some communities are preparing to survey the damage and take down anti-flood measures, such as floodwalls.

In Madison County, the emergency management agency said crews are set to begin removal of floodgates Tuesday at East Broadway on the eastern side of Alton. The road is expected to be open the afternoon rush hour.

The St. Clair Emergency Management Agency said floodgates won’t be coming down quite yet, but the agency is monitoring the area in hopes of making an announcement on the floodgates in the coming days.

Many roads and bridges in the area are closed and will remain so due to the largely stagnant state of the river.

Here is the Illinois Department of Transportation’s list of roads closed due to flooding or water on pavement from flooding:

Eldred Road IL 16 to IL 108 near Eldred in Greene County is closed due to flooding

Water Street (Truck Bypass) IL 3 to Kaskaskia Street near Chester in Randolph County. Closed due to flooding.

Kaskaskia Street (Truck Bypass) Cottage Road to Water Street in Chester, in Randolph County is closed due to flooding.

IL 3 \u0009 Cora Levee to Water Street near Chester in Randolph County is closed due to flooding.

IL 3 \u0009Mimosa Road to Dew Drop Lane near Ellis Grove in Randolph County at Nine Mile Creek is closed due to flooding

IL 3 \u00092 miles north IL 143 at Levee Gates in East Alton in Madison County is closed due to flooding

IL 3 \u0009 Grafton Hills Road to IL 100 in Grafton in Jersey County is closed due to flooding.

IL 16 \u0009Illinois River to Eldred Road near East Hardin in Greene County is closed due to flooding

IL 16 Joe Page Bridge over Illinois River near Hardin in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding

US 67 Mississippi River SB lanes closed, traffic on NB lanes with water on the pavement in West Alton, Missouri.

US 67\u0009Henry Street to 3rd Street in Alton in Madison County is closed due to flooding

IL 96 \u0009Jefferson to IL 100 in Kampsville in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding.

IL 96 \u0009CH 2 to Crooked Creek Road near Mozier in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding.

IL 100 US 67 to IL 16 near Alton in Jersey County is closed due to flooding.

IL 100 Eldred Road to Illinois River near East Hardin in Greene County is closed due to flooding

IL 100 IL 16 to Pike County Line near Hardin in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding

IL 108 IL 100 to Eldred in Greene County is closed due to flooding

IL 150 Closed in Missouri due near Chester in Randolph County due to flooding

IL 155 Laurent Road to Fish Lake Road near Prairie Du Rocher in Randolph County. Closed due to flooding.

US 24\u0009EB Memorial Bridge over Mississippi River in Quincy in Adams County is closed due to flooding. Traffic on WB bridge.

US 45\u0009Ohio River near Brookport in Massac County

US 54\u0009Champ Clark Bridge Mississippi River near Pike in Pike County is closed due to flooding.

US 60\u0009Mississippi River near Cairo in Alexander County

US 62\u0009Mississippi River near Cairo in Alexander County

IL 100\u0009Joe Page Bridge over Illinois River near Hardin in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding

