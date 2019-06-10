Steve Miller Band concert in Alton moved to new location due to flooding

Mississippi River to crest in Alton near historic levels This video shows aerial footage from downtown Alton, including the Alton Amphitheater, which is under water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video shows aerial footage from downtown Alton, including the Alton Amphitheater, which is under water.

A concert by the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on June 21 will move from Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to the parking lot of Alton Square mall due to flooding on the riverfront.

“It was important to the Amphitheater Commission, our sponsors and the band that the show go on as planned,” commission member Robert Stephan stated in a press release. “It is remarkable to see how our community, our leaders and the Steve Miller camp have been working to make this happen.”

All tickets will be honored at the new location. There will be no refunds or exchanges. For VIP and reserved ticket-holders, the seating chart will be similar to the original one. VIP ticket-holders will have VIP parking and VIP tent access. General admission ticket-holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Tickets are still available at www.libertybankamphitheater.com, Metrotix outlets and www.metrotix.com. Starting Wednesday, tickets can be purchased in person at the temporary office (111 E. Fourth St.) of Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, which also had to move from downtown because of flooding.

“The show will go on as planned,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker stated in the press release. “This will be one amazing concert. I am grateful to our community partners like John Mulherin, the Hull Property Group and the tenants of Alton Square mall for working with us to host this event. We will not let the flood dampen the spirit of live music in Alton.”

Show time is 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 (doors open at 7). The concert is being called “An Amazing Evening of Original American Music — Classic Rock Meets Classic Country.”

Steve Miller is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer whose hits include “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love.” He has sold tens of millions of records, and his music has been streamed well over 2 billion times. Provided

“It was Miller’s 1973 album, ‘The Joker,’ that made him a superstar,” according to the press release. “That album reached No. 2 on the charts and was the first of three consecutive Top 20 albums for Miller. Over his 55-year career, Miller has released 18 studio albums, six live discs and eight compilations, 10 of which went gold or platinum and charted Top 40. His most recent studio disc was 2011’s ‘Let Your Hair Down.’”

Miller joins Marty Stuart, a five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer whose Fabulous Superlatives include Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs. Stuart has had nearly 20 Top 40 singles in a recording career spanning more than four decades. He is best known for his break-through hit “Arlene” in 1995.

Concessions will be available at the concert. Pets and outside food and beverages are prohibited. Ticket prices are $150 for VIP, $72 for reserved seating (first 25 rows) and $48.50 for general admission.