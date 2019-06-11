Dierbergs to begin offering curbside pickup for customers who order online

More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend Technology is changing the way Americans fill their pantries, refrigerators and utility closets, and North Texans are at the forefront of the trend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Technology is changing the way Americans fill their pantries, refrigerators and utility closets, and North Texans are at the forefront of the trend.

Dierbergs is now offering curbside pickup to customers who place online orders for groceries and other products.

The service is available at all 25 stores that are operated by the Chesterfield, Missouri, chain in the St. Louis area, Lake of the Ozarks and metro-east, including those in Edwardsville and Shiloh, according to spokesman Todd Vasel.

“Today’s lifestyles are very busy,” Dierbergs CEO Andy Pauk said in a press release. “It’s important that we give our customers easy, convenient and personalized ways to shop our stores. That means you can visit us in our stores; order online for delivery to your home, office, or even your kid’s soccer game; or now, just pull up to our store and we’ll load up your groceries without you having to leave your car.”

Dierbergs joins Walmart, Target, Schnucks and other large retailers in offering curbside pickup, although Schnucks offers it at only four of its Illinois stores — Edwardsville, Collinsville, Alton and Swansea.

To offer the new pickup service, Dierbergs is expanding its partnership with Shipt. That company already manages its delivery service, which launched nearly two years ago.

“It grows monthly,” said Vasel, noting delivery has been particularly helpful for parents with small children, people with disabilities and in-home caregivers.

To take advantage of the pickup service, Dierbergs customers must join the Shipt program. A fee of $99 a year allows free, unlimited deliveries or pickups on orders over $35. People can try it out with a two-week free trial offer at www.dierbergs.com/shipt.





To order groceries for pickup, customers will use the same Shipt app or go to www.shipt.com and choose the option of “pickup” instead of “delivery.”

“Shipt members can build a shopping list, select their preferred Dierbergs store for pickup and drive to that location and park in a designated Curbside Pickup parking space,” according to the press release. “Shipt shoppers take care of hand picking, bagging and loading the order into the customer’s vehicle in as soon as one hour, communicating with the member in real time every step of the way.”