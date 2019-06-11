Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in St. Clair County

Florida scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses In his latest attempt to rid the world of mosquito-borne disease, Dr. Matthew DeGennaro, of Florida International University, has created a new trap for the deadly insect. DeGennaro calls for an "all hands on deck" approach to saving the lives of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his latest attempt to rid the world of mosquito-borne disease, Dr. Matthew DeGennaro, of Florida International University, has created a new trap for the deadly insect. DeGennaro calls for an "all hands on deck" approach to saving the lives of

St. Clair County officials say a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus has been found within county limits.

A positive sample of a mosquito carrying the virus was reported by St. Clair County Health Department, which identified the virus through a sample. It is the first of the season in St. Clair County.

As of Tuesday, four counties in Illinois have reported positive sample for West Nile Virus including St. Clair, Cook, DuPage and Will.

According to the county health department, the best way to prevent West Nile disease or other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of insects around homes, reduce the amount of time spent in areas with a large amount of mosquito, wearing clothes that cover more of the body, using insect repellent and reporting areas with stagnant water.

Mosquitos contract West Nile Virus from infected birds. The department is asking the public to report any dead birds to their office at 618-233-7769 or the East Side Health Districts 618-874-4713.