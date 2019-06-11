Major house fire in Shiloh fills neighborhood with smoke, draws multiple departments

Fire on Flora Lake Court Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court in Shiloh. The cause of the fire was unknown, but flames could be seen from the roof and heavy smoke filled the air. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court in Shiloh. The cause of the fire was unknown, but flames could be seen from the roof and heavy smoke filled the air.

Fire crews were fighting a blaze at a house in Shiloh on Tuesday night that filled the neighborhood with smoke.

Around 6 p.m., O’Fallon Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The cause of the fire was unknown as crews continued to work around 7:30 p.m. Heavy smoke filled the air as flames rose from the roof of the house.

The fire department called for mutual aid from Fairview Heights and Lebanon fire departments. The Shiloh Police Department was on hand for traffic control.

According to a Shiloh police officer at the scene, no one inside the home was injured. The extent of the damage was unclear around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.