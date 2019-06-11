Metro-East News

Major house fire in Shiloh fills neighborhood with smoke, draws multiple departments

Fire on Flora Lake Court

Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court in Shiloh. The cause of the fire was unknown, but flames could be seen from the roof and heavy smoke filled the air. By
Shiloh

Fire crews were fighting a blaze at a house in Shiloh on Tuesday night that filled the neighborhood with smoke.

Around 6 p.m., O’Fallon Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Flora Lake Court, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The cause of the fire was unknown as crews continued to work around 7:30 p.m. Heavy smoke filled the air as flames rose from the roof of the house.

The fire department called for mutual aid from Fairview Heights and Lebanon fire departments. The Shiloh Police Department was on hand for traffic control.

According to a Shiloh police officer at the scene, no one inside the home was injured. The extent of the damage was unclear around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

