Tornado spotted in Millstadt

provided

A funnel cloud was spotted moving east across Millstadt Wednesday night.

Warning sirens sounded at about 6:40 p.m. St. Clair County Emergency Management reported the storm moving east on Douglas Road. The National Weather Service in St. Louis received multiple reports from New Hanover, southwest of Millstadt in Monroe County, though as of 7 p.m. had not issued a tornado warning.

The NWS forcast as of 6:06 p.m. called for showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Luke Probst, of Millstadt, captured a photo of the formation. He said he did not see the funnel touch ground and has not seen any damage near his home.