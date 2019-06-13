Fans celebrate around metro-east after Blues win first Stanley Cup in 52 year history

Bryan Harris talks about buying Stanley Cup merchandise day after Blues beat the Bruins Bryan Harris and his daughter Abbi said they had to go to five stores to find a championship shirt that fit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryan Harris and his daughter Abbi said they had to go to five stores to find a championship shirt that fit.

Fans were celebrating Thursday around the metro-east after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins to win their first Stanley Cup championship in their 52-year-history. While Game 7 was in Boston, tens of thousands of fans gathered at the Enterprise Center, Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village and countless bars to watch their team make history.

Blues merchandise ‘flying out the door’

In Swansea, Let’s Go Blues flags flew from businesses around town along Illinois 159. Inside Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fairview Heights, long lines formed from fans seeking Stanley Cup Championship shirts and memorabilia.

One associate said Blues merchandise has been “flying out the door.”

Bryan Harris and his daughter, Abbi, said they had to go to five stores to find a championship shirt that fit. “It’s going fast, there’s a lot of stuff there but it’s all going quick,” Harris said. “It’s pretty crazy.”

The Harris family had Y-98 on the radio as they sat in their car outside the store. As it’s done several times throughout the playoffs after a series win, the station planned to play Laura Brannigan’s “Gloria,” which has become the Blues victory theme, straight for the next 24 hours.

Paul Russo, the manager of Pro Image Sports at St. Clair Square, said the store has had a busier than normal Thursday after the Blues’ Stanley Cup Championship win.

“We had a line of people waiting for me to arrive with the different boxes I had and then there was pandemonium,” he said.

He added that typically Thursdays are slow, but during this Stanley Cup run and especially after the win, that hasn’t been the case.

Fan does a victory coin toss into the river

Jacob Benscoter, who became a Blues fan when moved to the area in 1991, said the end of the Blues’ 52-year championship drought made him “very happy.”

To celebrate, Benscoter said he stopped and threw a coin into the Mississippi River, a ritual he calls his “lucky coin toss” that he performs after every Blues victory.

“They earned it, and we should be proud of them.,” he said.

Stanley Cup Game 7 crushes ratings on TV

For those who stayed home and watched on TV, the St. Louis Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup title drew a big audience for NBC Wednesday — bigger than any NHL game of the past 25 years.

The Blues’ 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals delivered a 6.2 household rating in metered markets, the highest such number for an NHL game since 1994, according to Hollywoodreporter.com. That’s 8 percent higher than the last time the Stanley Cup Finals went to a seventh game (5.72 for Bruins-Vancouver Canucks in 2011) and 6 percent ahead of NBC’s previous best for an NHL game (5.84 for the deciding game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers in 2010).

