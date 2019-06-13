The Cup bakeries sell cupcakes to celebrate Stanley Cup victory of St. Louis Blues

The Cup bakeries in Edwardsville and St. Louis are selling Sweet Victory cupcakes to celebrate the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup Wednesday night.

The Cup bakeries in Edwardsville and St. Louis have sold thousands of cupcakes called “Stanley” and “Gloria” since the St. Louis Blues entered the Stanley Cup playoffs in April.

As soon as the hockey team won the trophy Wednesday night, the staff started advertising its new creation, “Sweet Victory,” on social media.

“We felt like we needed to do something more glitzy and celebratory,” said owner Ericka Frank.

Sweet Victory cupcakes are made of French-vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream icing topped with silver jimmies and a plastic Blues ring. They sell for $3.45 each.

The cupcakes have the same flavor combination as the bakeries’ most popular regular cupcake, “Confetti.”

“We’re still taking orders if people call or come into the store,” Frank said. “But we had to cut off online orders about 4 o’clock (Thursday) so we could catch up on our baking and make sure all our orders could be filled.”

The Cup began selling Stanley cupcakes on April 9. They’re made of dark chocolate cake on the bottom quarter, representing a puck, with chocolate-cream filling inside golden yellow cake above. The vanilla buttercream icing is dipped in sanding sugar to look like ice and topped with a Blues ring.

Gloria cupcakes went on sale May 29. They’re made of blueberry cake with wild and cultured blueberries and lemon buttercream icing, topped with musical notes on fondant disks.

“My husband (Kevin Frank) is a hug Blues fan, so by osmosis, I have become even more of a Blues fan,” Erika Frank said.

Sweet Victory cupcakes will be sold through Saturday while supplies last. Twenty percent of profits will be donated to the Blues for Kids charity.

The Cup bakeries are at 1057 Century Drive in Edwardsville (618-656-2287) and 28 Maryland Plaza, Rear, in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis (314-367-6111).

