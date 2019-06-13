Metro-East News

IDOT offers tips for dealing with Poplar Street Bridge construction

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones

IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. By
The Illinois Department of Transportation is offering tips for drivers on how to get around while construction continues on the Poplar Street Bridge.

IDOT announced lane closures on the eastbound bridge for bridge repairs last week. The heaviest congestion is on Interstate 64 approaching the Mississippi River and on the eastbound I-44 and northbound I-55 ramp to the bridge between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., a news release from the agency stated.

Commuters who are able to telecommute, shift their traffic hours, use MetroLink or use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, McKinley Bridge or the I-255/270 river bridges around the region have been encouraged to do so, the release stated.

The bridge repairs are on the bridges just to the east of the Poplar Street Bridge in Illinois, according to the release. To complete the work, two lanes are closed eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge. In Missouri, one lane is closed on the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge, and one lane is closed just after the entrance ramp from 6th Street onto the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge. In addition, the ramp from Marion to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 is closed.

The work is expected to continue until early July.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

