Man killed in tractor-train crash, derailment in Monroe County

A 23-year-old Waterloo man was killed Friday night after the tractor he was driving got stuck on tracks and was struck by a train, Illinois State Police confirmed.

Jonah Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner’s office, KMOV reported.





The crash occurred near to Fults Road at Bluff Road.

State Police Lt. William Guard said “quite few cars” did derail and that there was a small fire that extinguished itself.

The train did have cars with hazardous materials, but those cars were several down from the crash and were not affected, KMOV reported.

No one from the train crew was injured, according to reports.