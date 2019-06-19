Family Video to close two metro-east stores

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Family Video is closing its stores in Collinsville and Highland next month and Dollar General stores are expected to take over the spaces vacated by the video rental chain.

The Family Video store in Highland will close July 17 and the one in Collinsville is scheduled to close on July 31, company officials said Wednesday.





Family Video is at 108 St. Louis Road in Collinsville and at 1304 Broadway St. in Highland.





The video store chain said in a news release that it is working with Dollar General to see if Family Video employees in Highland can get jobs with the discount store.





Family Video has five other metro-east stores with two in Belleville and one in Granite City, Waterloo and Wood River.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Highland and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures Ltd., said in a news release.





Glenview, Illinois-based Highland Ventures is the parent company of the Family Video store.

Family Video traces its roots to a store that opened in Springfield, Illinois, in 1978 and the company reports it has over 700 video stores in the United States and Canada.

Other video rental chains have folded in the face of online competition but Family Video stores have remained afloat.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in February that Family Video has survived in part because its stores are in towns where there are “slow internet connections.”

The last Blockbuster video store to stay open is in Bend, Oregon, according to The Associated Press.