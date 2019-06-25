Alton man dies after Jeep driven by 17-year-old crashes, overturns

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

One is dead and multiple people were injured following a single-vehicle accident in Madison County on Sunday morning.

Deon R. Miller Jr., 20, of Alton, was killed when the Jeep in which he was riding overturned near Illinois 159, about half a mile south of Illinois 140 around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, a news release from the Illinois State Police District 11 stated.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old East Alton girl who has not been named, was attempting to clear a slight curve on the road when the car left the roadway to the right, the release stated. The girl then over-corrected, crossing both lanes of the highway, and left the roadway to the left. The Jeep struck a ditch and overturned.

Miller was ejected from the Jeep when it overturned, according to the release. He was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner.

Candice M. Graves, 21, of Alton, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries, the release stated. Amari K. Price, 19, of Alton, Tyler L. Melton, 22, of Hartford, and the driver were all taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP Zone 6 Investigations and the Crash Reconstruction Unit. No further information is available at this time.