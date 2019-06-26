Illinois among best states in the country for teen drivers, according to new ranking

2019’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s best & worst states for teen drivers. https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598/ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s best & worst states for teen drivers. https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598/

Illinois is one of the best states for teen drivers, ranking ninth on WalletHub’s most recent list.

The five best states, according to the ranking, are Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Louisiana, and Texas.

Missouri, on the other hand, is one of the worst ranking 48th in the country, just ahead of South Dakota and Wyoming. Montana and Arizona rounded out the bottom five.

Illinois also had the second fewest total of teens receiving DUIs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Car accidents are the leading cause of death among those between the ages of 16 and 19, and that’s also the same group that has the highest risk of being in a crash.