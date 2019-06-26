Illinois man fatally struck by train in Marion County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Kinmundy, Illinois, man is dead following an accident on railroad tracks in Marion County on Wednesday.

Around 6:46 a.m., Chad Hawkey, 47, was traveling northbound on Currie Road from Basom Road when he pulled his black Chevrolet sedan onto the railroad tracks just south of Brubaker Road, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

His car was struck by a passing train and he was fatally injured, the release stated. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marion County coroner.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

