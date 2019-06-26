Metro-East News

Illinois man fatally struck by train in Marion County

A Kinmundy, Illinois, man is dead following an accident on railroad tracks in Marion County on Wednesday.

Around 6:46 a.m., Chad Hawkey, 47, was traveling northbound on Currie Road from Basom Road when he pulled his black Chevrolet sedan onto the railroad tracks just south of Brubaker Road, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

His car was struck by a passing train and he was fatally injured, the release stated. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marion County coroner.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters.

