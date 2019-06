Metro-East News Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts $45 billion worth of capital investment June 28, 2019 12:00 PM

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker touts the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital bill during a visit to East St. Louis. Bill will improve roads, bridges, infrastructure and be paid by increase in Illinois gas tax by $ 0.19 and cigarette tax by $1,