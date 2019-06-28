Illinois man seriously injured after being struck by semi on I-55

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured Friday morning after police say he walked into the road and was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 55 in Madison County.

Danny G. Kline, 35, of Carlinville, was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.

Kline had been standing in front of his car, parked on the right shoulder of the highway, but walked into the road as the semi-truck approached around 9 a.m., according to preliminary information released by Illinois State Police Friday afternoon.

Police said the semi-truck driver, Bradley R. Emerson, 57, of St. Louis, swerved to try to avoid hitting Kline.

The reason Kline walked into the road was unknown as of Friday, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.