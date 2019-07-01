Metro-East News
Three killed, six injured in multi-vehicle crash in Southern Illinois
Three were killed and six more injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-24 near Metropolis Sunday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer truck driven by Rickey Warren, 57, of Holly Springs, Mississippi hit a line of cars that were stopped in construction traffic. Six cars, two semis and 13 people were involved, ISP said.
Traffic was stopped southbound on I-24 until the left lane was opened at about 7:30 p.m. The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m.
