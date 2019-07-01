Southern Illinois man killed while laying down in middle of the road

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A Centralia man was killed when he laid down on Old Highway 51 in Marion County and was run over by a car.

Nicholas Riel, 31, was lying on the on the north-bound lane near Community Beach Road when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Craig A. Taylor, 37, of Junction City at about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation, according to ISP.