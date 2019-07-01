Metro-East News
Southern Illinois man killed while laying down in middle of the road
A Centralia man was killed when he laid down on Old Highway 51 in Marion County and was run over by a car.
Nicholas Riel, 31, was lying on the on the north-bound lane near Community Beach Road when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Craig A. Taylor, 37, of Junction City at about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.
No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation, according to ISP.
