HSHS St. Elizabeth’s open new therapy facility in O’Fallon

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in partnership with McKendree Metro Rec Plex and the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new and expanded therapy facility on June 27.





The facility, located on the first floor at 209 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon, is adjacent to the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The center began seeing patients June 3, when St. Elizabeth’s relocated the outpatient therapy services previously at 1512 N. Green Mount Road into the 5,500 square-foot addition.

“Partnering with the McKendree Metro Rec Plex was a great opportunity to provide the region with a new, accessible therapy location,” said St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer. “Additionally, the expanded facility space allows St. Elizabeth’s to offer area residents advanced therapy services focusing on orthopedic and athletic programs, direct access to aquatic therapy and more.”

The new space features:

Private physical therapy treatment rooms;

Occupational therapy space to assist with activities of daily living; and

Expanded gym space.

Patients of the facility will also have access to aquatic therapy and advanced technology including our AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, which uses NASA differential air pressure technology to allow rehabilitation and sports training with up to an 80 percent reduction in body weight, while running or walking for safe rehabilitation.

“We’re excited to partner with St. Elizabeth’s on their new outpatient therapy center here at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex,” said Dean Oelze, president of the Metro Rec Plex. “In addition, we look forward to the opportunity to assist patients in the achievement of their fitness and recovery goals with the assets available at the Metro Rec Plex including group fitness, personal training, swimming pools, cardio equipment and more.”

“St. Elizabeth’s is proud to collaborate with the McKendree Metro Rec Plex and with other health-focused organizations in the community to continue to make our city, county and region healthier,” noted Fisher.

Plans for expanded sports-related therapy programs at the new location include a running and golf program. St. Elizabeth’s continues to offer a full spectrum of outpatient rehabilitation and therapy services at five locations in O’Fallon, Belleville and Mascoutah.

To learn more about St. Elizabeth’s therapy services, visit www.steliz.org or call 618-624-3668. A physician referral is required. For more information about the McKendree Metro Rec Plex visit www.metrorecplex.com or call 618-589-3800.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.