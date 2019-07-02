Brother and sister with dementia reported missing from Madison, police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A brother and sister, who both have dementia, have gone missing from Madison, police say.

Bobby McCoy, 72, and Roy Cox, 71, were last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Madison police posted on Facebook.

McCoy is a black woman, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox is a black man, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cox is also missing an eye, police said.

Police said the car they are driving is a 2010 Mazda CX7, with the Illinois license plate number R915963.

If anyone has information about the siblings, call Madison police at 618-876-4300.