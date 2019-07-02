Metro-East News

Brother and sister with dementia reported missing from Madison, police say

A brother and sister, who both have dementia, have gone missing from Madison, police say.

Bobby McCoy, 72, and Roy Cox, 71, were last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Madison police posted on Facebook.

McCoy is a black woman, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox is a black man, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cox is also missing an eye, police said.

Police said the car they are driving is a 2010 Mazda CX7, with the Illinois license plate number R915963.

If anyone has information about the siblings, call Madison police at 618-876-4300.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

