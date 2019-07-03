Man killed on Interstate-55 entrance ramp when motorcycle leaves road

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash on Interstate-55 in rural Montgomery County that claimed the life of its driver.

Menno M. Yoder, 58, of Wright City, Missouri, was killed when his black 2011 Triumph Rocket III motorcycle left the northbound entrance ramp to I-55 from Mine Avenue at about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, according to an ISP report. Yoder was thrown from the motorcycle as it slid into the ditch and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner.

He was not wearing a helmet, state police said.