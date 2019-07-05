Unresponsive pedestrian found lying on shoulder of I-270 after Fourth of July holiday

State troopers found an unresponsive pedestrian lying on the shoulder of Interstate 270 on Friday morning after the Fourth of July holiday.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said they were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. to I-270 westbound at milepost 3.5 near the Canal Bridge. They found a man who was breathing but was not responsive.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital. Illinois State Police were still working to identify the person as of Friday afternoon, according to Korando.

