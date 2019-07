How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A teenager who went missing on Wednesday has been found, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jakayla Estes, 14, of Belleville, “returned safely home on her own,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Jakayla’s mother notified the sheriff’s department she had returned. No other information was available.