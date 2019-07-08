Trucker hits IDOT vehicle warning motorists about I-270 roadwork

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

A tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch Monday morning after it rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation truck warning motorists of roadwork on Interstate 270 in Madison County, Illinois State Police said.

The IDOT driver was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures while the semi driver refused medical treatment, ISP spokesman Trooper Josh Korando said.





Korando said the IDOT truck is the type that has “cushions” on the back of it to protect the driver.





The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m. and occurred in a roadwork zone in the eastbound lanes of I-270 near Illinois 157.





Korando said the crash remains under investigation and charges had not yet been filed.





One lane of traffic was open while crews work to tow away the overturned truck.