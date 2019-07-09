Fatal car crash in Columbia closes intersection for almost five hours

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police are investigating a major car crash that left a St. Charles, Missouri, man dead and closed an intersection in Columbia for almost five hours Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 3 (Admiral Parkway) and North Main Street for reports of a vehicle accident, Columbia Police Chief Jerald D. Paul said. There, crews found that a 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Bradford S. Reinhold, 36, of Red Bud, had collided with a 2014 Chevrolet van driven by Timothy H. Kroeger, 49, of St. Charles. There were no other occupants were in either vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital by Columbia EMS, Paul said. Kroeger died from his injuries there.

The crash closed the intersection for almost five hours before it reopened Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

