Wednesday to mark hottest day of 2019 yet; weather service urges people to stay cool

Temperatures around the metro area are expected to break into the low 100s Wednesday, marking the hottest day yet of the year.

The U.S. National Weather Services St. Louis Branch has announced that Wednesday will be the hottest day the metro area has seen this year with dangerous heat expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 106 degrees and lows in the middle 90s on the heat index.

A heat advisory has been put into effect due to the heat.

The Weather Service is urging people to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hotter parts of the day., check on the elderly and to never leave children or pets in cars.