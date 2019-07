Metro-East News Twins charged with shooting of three in Madison that left 15-year-old dead July 11, 2019 10:46 AM

Twin brothers, Corion Mosley and Torion Mosely, are charged with first degree murder in the fatal gun crime that left Omarion Coleman, 15 dead and injured a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old, both males, in Madison, Illinois.