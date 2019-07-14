Explosive growth in Edwardsville leads Anderson Healthcare to build new medical campus

Images of new Anderson medical campus Officials have released several preliminary renderings of what the new Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus will look like when completed next summer in Edwardsville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials have released several preliminary renderings of what the new Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus will look like when completed next summer in Edwardsville.

The health care network that operates Anderson Hospital in Maryville is transforming 15 acres of farmland on the southeast edge of Edwardsville into a medical campus with an outpatient surgery center, pediatric specialty clinic, rehabilitation hospital and other services.

The idea is to serve current residents of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding communities, but also to prepare for explosive residential and commercial growth that officials are expecting in the next five to 10 years.

“The reason that we are so interested in building this (campus) is we want to have a larger presence in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon market,” said Keith Page, president and CEO of Anderson Healthcare.





The new development will be across Goshen Road from Edwardsville YMCA’s Meyer Center and across District Drive from Liberty Middle School, about a mile west of Interstate 55. It will be called Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus.

Korte Construction broke ground in May on the first phase, a one-story, 18,000-square-foot brick building that is expected to cost $8.5 million. The target date for completion is next summer.

The building will house an outpatient surgery center with two operating rooms and space for X-rays and laboratory services; and a pediatric specialty clinic operated by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Surgeries will be performed on both children and adults.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Shawn Dryden, Cardinal Glennon’s vice president for pediatric and maternal ambulatory services. “We don’t have an outpatient surgery center concept that serves the Illinois market.”

Dryden said the hospital has four other pediatric specialty clinics in the St. Louis area and strives to care for young patients close to home whenever possible.

Rehab facility next on agenda

Anderson Healthcare recently submitted paperwork to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for a second building on the Goshen campus, a 34-bed rehabilitation hospital. If the project is approved, construction would begin in the spring of 2020, Page said.





Eventually, the development could also include a physicians’ office building, urgent-care center and full-service imaging center, although officials haven’t finalized a timeline.

“We would expect to develop it over the next five years,” Page said.

Edwardsville has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and three large subdivisions — Arbor Lake, Governor’s Way and Hawthorne Hills — are now being developed in and around southeast Edwardsville. Other mixed-use projects are moving forward elsewhere in the city.

Also under construction is an 83-acre park, known as Plummer Family Park, along Goshen Road, about a mile east of the YMCA and just west of Interstate 55.





“Last year, we issued over $251 million in building permits,” said City Manager Kevin Head. “... We are just getting inundated (with requests) by retailers, hotels and other businesses that want to build in Edwardsville.”

The new Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus will not only accommodate growth, it will likely spur growth, Head said, noting many people like living close to medical facilities.

“We’re excited to have them,” he said. “It’s going to be a neat complex. We’re in the process of widening the road to allow for better access.”

This is a preliminary rendering of the first building to be developed at the new 15-acre Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. It will house an outpatient surgery center and pediatric specialty clinic. Provided

Anderson spreading its wings

Anderson Hospital is an independent, nonprofit hospital with 154 beds. It was built in 1977 to serve the needs of Southwestern Madison County.

The hospital has evolved into Anderson Healthcare network, which also includes Billhartz Cancer Center in Maryville; Maryville Imaging Center; Community Hospital of Staunton, a 25-bed facility; urgent-care centers in Troy, Collinsville, Glen Carbon and Bethalto; and offices of physicians in Anderson Medical Group.

Cardinal Glennon has been partnering with Anderson for more than a decade. Its pediatricians help staff Anderson’s ER and nursery and operate a pediatric specialty clinic at its Wellness Center in Maryville. That clinic will move into a larger, 4,500-square-foot space in the new building on the Edwardsville campus.

“The metro-east is really an important market for Cardinal Glennon,” Dryden said. “And this project provides us an opportunity to increase our presence and strengthen our commitment to serving those communities in their local environment.”

Pediatric specialties at the Edwardsville clinic will include orthopedics, gastrointestinal, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, pulmonary, audiology and developmental.

The outpatient surgery center in Edwardsville will offer most of the same services provided at Anderson Hospital, except it won’t serve patients undergoing procedures that require overnight stays, Page said.





“We want to be able to provide an alternative for patients who are looking for an outpatient experience. ... Some people would rather have their outpatient surgery (in a non-hospital setting), and insurance companies in some cases are incentivizing patients to make use of these services at outpatient surgery centers.”

Keith Page is president and CEO of Anderson Healthcare, a network that includes Anderson Hospital in Maryville. It is developing a new 15-acre medical campus in Edwardsville. Provided