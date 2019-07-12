Aerie lingerie and activewear store to open at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights

Manager upbeat at St. Clair Square Michael Hagen, manager at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, explains why he feels momentum at the mall, despite the recent announcement by Sears that it will close its anchor store in March. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Hagen, manager at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, explains why he feels momentum at the mall, despite the recent announcement by Sears that it will close its anchor store in March.

A new Aerie store is set to open Thursday at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, according to mall officials.

Aerie is an American Eagle Outfitters sub-brand that sells lingerie, swimsuits, activewear and other clothing. It targets the 15- to 25-year-old female demographic.

“Aerie is bras, undies and more ... made with love and attention to even the smallest detail,” according to its page on the St. Clair Square website. “Aerie is committed to make girls of all ages and sizes look and feel pretty inside and out.”

Company representatives didn’t return calls for comment.

There is also an American Eagle Outfitters store at St. Clair Square.

“(Aerie) is part of the $2.7 million renovation of the mall that includes a new H&M store and the expansion of Forever 21,” said Paul Ellis, Fairview Heights economic development director.

The Aerie store will be on the upper level, near Macy’s. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.





H&M and Forever 21 will be nearby on the lower level, said Christine Poehling, marketing director for St. Clair Square and South County Center in St. Louis.

“Forever 21 will be (opening in) August, and H&M will be mid- to late September,” she said. “We don’t have firm dates on either one.”