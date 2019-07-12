Multiple agencies respond to head-on collision, car fire in Clinton County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Three fire units, two EMS services and Arch Air Medical Service responded to the scene of an apparent head on collision between a passenger car and a tractor-trailer semi in Clinton County.

Smoke could be seen rising from Highway 50 at Flat Branch Road, just northwest of Carlyle, as one of the vehicles burned.

According to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, Beckemeyer, Carlyle and Wheatfield fire departments responded to the call at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Breese and Clinton EMS as well as Arch helicopter also were at the scene.

Possible injuries remain unconfirmed. This story will be updated as details become available.